Broglas by leestevo
Broglas

Staying at free camp at Camoweal Billabong in Queensland just near border of Northern Territory. There are plenty of water birds around, especially Broglas
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Wylie ace
Just love these birds, well done on getting them 'on film'!
August 25th, 2021  
