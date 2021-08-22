Sign up
350 / 365
Full Moon in the Morning
1st stop once we enter the Queensland is Camooweal. Just down the road is a free camp at the Billabong - stayed 2 nights here. Awesome sunsets, full moon and wonderful birdlife.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Album
2018-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
22nd August 2021 5:42pm
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
camooweal
