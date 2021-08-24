Previous
Views of Mount Isa on sunset by leestevo
Views of Mount Isa on sunset

Mount Isa is a mining town, following the discovery of substantial deposits of lead in 1923. It is now one of the world’s top ten producers of copper, silver, lead and zinc. It lovated in the outback of north Queensland.
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
