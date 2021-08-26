Mary Kathleen

We free camped at abandoned mining settlement of Mary Kathleen, between Mount Isa & Cloncurry in Queensland

It has a lot of history. Uranium deposits was found earlier in 1954 and therefore the town was establised

The town was built in 1956 around a shallow valley with a post office, cinema, sports ovals, a school, banks, hospital and a community store. By 1961, approximately 1000 people lived at the new township.

Mary Kathleen was very much a planned, "model" township, blending with its surrounding environment. 2 years later, however, with mining contracts fulfilled, the mine and township temporarily closed. Then it reopend again in mid 1974 and closed again for good in 1984. All buildings were removed.

All it remainds are the concrete slaps and the foundations. Today campers and caravans can free camp and walked around this deserted town. (see the open cut mine next image)