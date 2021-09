Fishing near Balgal Beach

Fishing at the nearby Balgal Beach



We spent 2 nights at Balgal Beach a free camp, which is north of Townsville, Queensland. We finally reached the east coast of Australia after spending 7 years in South & Western Australia.



The last time we visited Balgal Beach was 12 years ago in 2009, when we started travelling and living in our caravan.

I supposed we can say after 12 years of travelling we have finally completed the lap of Australia.