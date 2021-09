Spa Pool in Cardwell

We spent the day, visiting the a few creeks & watering holes along Forest Drive and 5 Mile Creek in Cardwell, QLD. We had a great swim at Attie Creek and another refreshing swim & picnic lunch at 5 Mile Creek (see next pic). We did not swim at Spa Pool due to lack of rain in the area. Spa Pool is famous for its spa effect and blue colour water, but not today.