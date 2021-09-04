Sign up
364 / 365
5 Mile Creek
We spent the day, visiting the a few creeks & watering holes along Forest Drive and 5 Mile Creek In Cardwell, QLD. We had a great swim at Attie Creek and another refreshing swim & picnic lunch at 5 Mile Creek.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
364
photos
73
followers
50
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Views
3
Album
2018-2021
Camera
SM-G985F
Taken
5th September 2021 11:54am
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
cardwell
