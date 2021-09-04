Previous
5 Mile Creek by leestevo
364 / 365

We spent the day, visiting the a few creeks & watering holes along Forest Drive and 5 Mile Creek In Cardwell, QLD. We had a great swim at Attie Creek and another refreshing swim & picnic lunch at 5 Mile Creek.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
