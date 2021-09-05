Sign up
Photo 365
Sunrise at Cardwell
Cardwell is located in North Queensland and a coastal town. We stayed here for 5 days and its a beautiful sleepy town.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
cardwell
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 8th, 2021
