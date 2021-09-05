Previous
Sunrise at Cardwell by leestevo
Sunrise at Cardwell

Cardwell is located in North Queensland and a coastal town. We stayed here for 5 days and its a beautiful sleepy town.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 8th, 2021  
