Views of Dunk Island by leestevo
Views of Dunk Island

Views of Dunk Island from Mission Beach in Queensland
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Wylie ace
Beautiful, we missed such views as we avoided the coast thanks to Covid. Next time!
September 13th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
It looks a long way away - hope it is surviving!
September 13th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh lovely!
September 13th, 2021  
