Ready for the Move

Once we receive our good news of moving from caravan to a unit, we got bad news. On Friday, 19 Nov, my mother-in-law had a stroke.

My husband, Dave flew to Sydney that afternoon. Due to Queensland border restrictions (getting back in), packing the caravan and moving into unit in 2 weeks time, I sadly had to stay. I wish I could be there with Dave during this difficult time, but at least his daughters are there to support each other.

My mother-in-law Jan is improving alot, but has trouble communicating but she can move around slowly.

This weekend I am not working, so I will be busy packing the caravan ready to move on the 6th December. I am doing it early as I work all next week & weekend. The boxes I got is from where I work at Coles (big grocery store). I think I got too many boxes, but I do have alot of stuff in my caravan.