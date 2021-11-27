Previous
Next
Ready for the Move by leestevo
Photo 437

Ready for the Move

Once we receive our good news of moving from caravan to a unit, we got bad news. On Friday, 19 Nov, my mother-in-law had a stroke.
My husband, Dave flew to Sydney that afternoon. Due to Queensland border restrictions (getting back in), packing the caravan and moving into unit in 2 weeks time, I sadly had to stay. I wish I could be there with Dave during this difficult time, but at least his daughters are there to support each other.
My mother-in-law Jan is improving alot, but has trouble communicating but she can move around slowly.
This weekend I am not working, so I will be busy packing the caravan ready to move on the 6th December. I am doing it early as I work all next week & weekend. The boxes I got is from where I work at Coles (big grocery store). I think I got too many boxes, but I do have alot of stuff in my caravan.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lee-Ann

ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Oh, so much going on at once. Best to you in this challenging time.
November 27th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh what a terrible time you are having. Hope your mother in law makes a speedy recovery. David had a stroke in March this year, but luckily he is fine again now.

You can never have enough boxes, I am sure you will manage to fill them all.
November 27th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my lots going on, best of luck on your move!
November 27th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Praying all goes well for you and your MIL.
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise