Lake Placid by leestevo
Lake Placid

Beautiful place to do Yoga.
Since Dave is is Sydney visiting his sick mum, I am home alone. Each morning I walk down the lake to do a bit of Yoga.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Lee-Ann

