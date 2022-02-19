Previous
Ready for 4wd by leestevo
On the weekend we went on a 4wd camping trip at Mareeba in north Queensland. We drove on various 4wd tracks ranging from easy to difficult.
We had so much fun.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Lee-Ann

ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Christina
Great shot - is this with a 4WD club?
February 21st, 2022  
