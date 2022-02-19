Sign up
Photo 440
Ready for 4wd
On the weekend we went on a 4wd camping trip at Mareeba in north Queensland. We drove on various 4wd tracks ranging from easy to difficult.
We had so much fun.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
1
0
Lee-Ann
ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
1760
photos
76
followers
56
following
120% complete
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2018-2021 Yr 5-8
Camera
SM-G985F
Taken
19th February 2022 10:21am
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
4wd
,
mareeba
Christina
Great shot - is this with a 4WD club?
February 21st, 2022
