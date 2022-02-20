Previous
Our camp setup. by leestevo
Our camp setup.

On the weekend we went on a 4wd camping trip at Mareeba in north Queensland. We drove on various 4wd tracks ranging from easy to difficult.
We had so much fun.
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
