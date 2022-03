Snorkelling at Hastings Reef

My husband -Dave, his daughter Amy and I went snorkelling at Hastings Reef part of the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland last Monday. It was a bumpy ride to the reef, which made snokelling a bit difficult as I was a bit sea sick. By the afternoon the waves were calm, the sun peeped through and I had the best time snorkelling after lunch. Saw plenty of fish, colourful coral and even a turtle. The water was so warm, if fact I think it was too warm, but we had an amazing time.