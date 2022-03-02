Previous
Next
Green Sea Turtle by leestevo
Photo 448

Green Sea Turtle

Snorkelling at Hastings Reef

My husband -Dave, his daughter Amy and I went snorkelling at Hastings Reef part of the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland last Monday. Saw plenty of fish, colourful coral and even a turtle. We had an amazing time.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Lee-Ann

ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise