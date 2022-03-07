Sign up
Photo 449
Cyrstal Cascade
On Monday we visited local waterfall for a refreshing dip in the fresh water. It is a beautiful spot amongest the rainforests.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Lee-Ann
ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
waterfall
,
queensland
