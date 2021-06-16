Previous
Next
Cave with Aboriginal Art & crazy patterns by leggzy
Photo 890

Cave with Aboriginal Art & crazy patterns

The colours & patterns in this cave we found, off the beaten track on our return hike from Mutawintji Gorge, were amazing. There was also some Aboriginal artwork in this cave & others we found in the same vicinity.....can you see it?
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
A wonderful evocative photo.
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise