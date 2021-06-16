Sign up
Photo 890
Cave with Aboriginal Art & crazy patterns
The colours & patterns in this cave we found, off the beaten track on our return hike from Mutawintji Gorge, were amazing. There was also some Aboriginal artwork in this cave & others we found in the same vicinity.....can you see it?
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
29th May 2021 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
rock
,
cave
,
patterns
,
aboriginal art
,
mutawintji
Suzanne
ace
A wonderful evocative photo.
June 16th, 2021
