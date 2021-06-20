Sign up
Photo 896
White Cliffs general store
As is in most country/outback towns, the general store also serves as the post office, fuel station, tourist information, takeaway, fruit & veg shop, butcher & cafe. It always seemed to be pretty busy!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
0
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
31st May 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
butcher
,
post office
,
general store
,
takeaway
,
tourist information
,
fruit & veg
,
white cliffs
,
fuel station
Kathy A
ace
I always find country general stores to be very interesting places
June 25th, 2021
