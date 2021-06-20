Previous
White Cliffs general store by leggzy
Photo 896

White Cliffs general store

As is in most country/outback towns, the general store also serves as the post office, fuel station, tourist information, takeaway, fruit & veg shop, butcher & cafe. It always seemed to be pretty busy!
leggzy

I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Kathy A ace
I always find country general stores to be very interesting places
June 25th, 2021  
