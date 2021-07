The writing's on the wall

Im sure these walls could tell a story or 2, literally! They are covered in visitors names, nicknames, ramblings & stories. Visitors make a donation to write on the walls, with the money donated going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (which is an amazing & much needed service in the Australian outback).



Inside the Tilpa Hotel (yesterdays shot).

This was such an interesting & unique little pub & was well worth the visit.