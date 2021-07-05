Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 911
Gundabooka National Park
Down in the Valley of Eagles, and we are heading to the top of that rounded hill, and the track is literally straight up, so it's fairly steep..... then across to the ridgeline on the left for some great views.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
911
photos
76
followers
91
following
249% complete
View this month »
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
2nd June 2021 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
national park
,
gundabooka
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 5th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Brilliant landscape which looks so barren and uninhabited. FAV
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close