Gundabooka National Park by leggzy
Gundabooka National Park

Down in the Valley of Eagles, and we are heading to the top of that rounded hill, and the track is literally straight up, so it's fairly steep..... then across to the ridgeline on the left for some great views.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

leggzy

I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 5th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Brilliant landscape which looks so barren and uninhabited. FAV
July 5th, 2021  
