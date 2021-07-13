Previous
Nyngan Tile Mural by leggzy
Photo 919

Nyngan Tile Mural

I really liked the colours & detail in this beautiful mural in Nyngan.

A plaque describes the mural as follows:

THIS WALL MURAL WAS CONSTRUCTED TO MARK AUSTRALIA`S BICENTENARY IN 1988.
THE MURAL DEPICTS THE BOGAN RIVER
AND SURROUNDING PROPERTIES.

THE TILES WERE GLAZED AND FIRED IN NYNGAN UNDER THE WATCHFUL EYE OF
PETER ZANETTI AND WILLIAM MARR.
leggzy

Wylie ace
That’s different and lovely
July 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
What an interesting mural.
July 13th, 2021  
