Photo 919
Nyngan Tile Mural
I really liked the colours & detail in this beautiful mural in Nyngan.
A plaque describes the mural as follows:
THIS WALL MURAL WAS CONSTRUCTED TO MARK AUSTRALIA`S BICENTENARY IN 1988.
THE MURAL DEPICTS THE BOGAN RIVER
AND SURROUNDING PROPERTIES.
THE TILES WERE GLAZED AND FIRED IN NYNGAN UNDER THE WATCHFUL EYE OF
PETER ZANETTI AND WILLIAM MARR.
13th July 2021
2
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Wylie
ace
That’s different and lovely
July 13th, 2021
Babs
ace
What an interesting mural.
July 13th, 2021
