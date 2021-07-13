Nyngan Tile Mural

I really liked the colours & detail in this beautiful mural in Nyngan.



A plaque describes the mural as follows:



THIS WALL MURAL WAS CONSTRUCTED TO MARK AUSTRALIA`S BICENTENARY IN 1988.

THE MURAL DEPICTS THE BOGAN RIVER

AND SURROUNDING PROPERTIES.



THE TILES WERE GLAZED AND FIRED IN NYNGAN UNDER THE WATCHFUL EYE OF

PETER ZANETTI AND WILLIAM MARR.