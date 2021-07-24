Previous
Trying my hand at macrame by leggzy
Photo 930

Trying my hand at macrame

My first macrame wall hanging! I'm quite pleased with the result 😊 It took several hours, spread over a couple of days, and almost 100 metres of macrame cord! 😳😮
leggzy

I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
moni kozi ace
This looks sooo promising! Do some more if you enjoy it. It is wonderful.
July 24th, 2021  
