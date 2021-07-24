Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 930
Trying my hand at macrame
My first macrame wall hanging! I'm quite pleased with the result 😊 It took several hours, spread over a couple of days, and almost 100 metres of macrame cord! 😳😮
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
930
photos
86
followers
111
following
254% complete
View this month »
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
22nd July 2021 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macrame
,
wall hanging
moni kozi
ace
This looks sooo promising! Do some more if you enjoy it. It is wonderful.
July 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close