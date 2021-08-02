Limestone Mine

This is the view from the Bungonia caves lookdown lookout in the Bungonia National Park - looking across the Bungonia Gorge to the Boral, Marulan South limestone mine & works. It was fascinating to watch the massive dump trucks hauling up & down the mine.



The mine has been operational since 1871 & around 3 million tonnes of limestone is extracted annually for use in cement making, steel production, agriculture & other uses.



More than half the raw materials for cement in NSW are sourced from this mine. The operations employ around 120 people & have long been an economic mainstay in the Marulan region.