Limestone Mine by leggzy
Limestone Mine

This is the view from the Bungonia caves lookdown lookout in the Bungonia National Park - looking across the Bungonia Gorge to the Boral, Marulan South limestone mine & works. It was fascinating to watch the massive dump trucks hauling up & down the mine.

The mine has been operational since 1871 & around 3 million tonnes of limestone is extracted annually for use in cement making, steel production, agriculture & other uses.

More than half the raw materials for cement in NSW are sourced from this mine. The operations employ around 120 people & have long been an economic mainstay in the Marulan region.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours as the light catches the limestone.
August 2nd, 2021  
