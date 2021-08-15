Previous
Old Bedford by leggzy
Photo 952

Old Bedford

For me, this was the find of the day on our way into the Morton NP to explore the 4wd tracks.

It was just sitting there, inside a fence, by the side of the road. I love all its rust, wonky bits & the lovely textured lichen & the patterns it has created.
15th August 2021

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
