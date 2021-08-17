Sign up
Photo 954
Bungonia Public School
Built in 1882 for £750 with 36 pupils attending. It continued to be used as a school until 1973, but is now a private residence. Just love the stonework 😍
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
5
1
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
14th June 2021 1:35pm
school
stonework
bungonia
Margo
ace
Yes, I agree with you, I ;ove the stonework
August 17th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
The whole is lovely!
August 17th, 2021
Yao RL
wow, the colours! Such a cute dwelling.
August 17th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute building. It looks too small for 36 pupils + staff.
August 17th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Very sweet and unusual
August 17th, 2021
