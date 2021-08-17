Previous
Bungonia Public School by leggzy
Photo 954

Bungonia Public School

Built in 1882 for £750 with 36 pupils attending. It continued to be used as a school until 1973, but is now a private residence. Just love the stonework 😍
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

leggzy

I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Margo ace
Yes, I agree with you, I ;ove the stonework
August 17th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
The whole is lovely!
August 17th, 2021  
Yao RL
wow, the colours! Such a cute dwelling.
August 17th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute building. It looks too small for 36 pupils + staff.
August 17th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Very sweet and unusual
August 17th, 2021  
