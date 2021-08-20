Sign up
Photo 956
Bungonia police station
Built in 1907, and used as a police station until 1932. Now a private residence.
I do like the stonework & I think it looks more like a house than a police station.
I can't find much on its history, but did find a real estate listing from a couple of years ago....it looks quite nice inside. See link below, if interested.
https://www.realestateview.com.au/real-estate/28-30-king-street-goulburn-nsw/property-details-sold-residential-12718702/
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
2
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Tags
stonework
,
police station
,
bungonia
Wylie
ace
It does look like a lovely cottage, but I'm sure it was a lovely police station in its time.
August 20th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
This is related to the public school you posted the other day, right? Awfully cute!!!!
I was wondering if the property is sold with the furniture included.
August 20th, 2021
365 Project
close
