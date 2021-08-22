Previous
St Michaels by leggzy
St Michaels

Catholic church, Bungonia. Its certainly not the prettiest of churches, but apparently its the oldest Catholic church in Australia, going by the following info I found:-

Bungonia has two important churches of which St Michael's Roman Catholic church - the oldest Roman Catholic church in Australia - is the most interesting. It was opened in 1839 and consecrated by Bishop Polding in 1847. It is hardly a handsome church being, made from cement-rendered random-rubble. The town's attractive church is the Christ Church Anglican Church (1893) which stands on the opposite hill (my shot from a couple of days ago)
