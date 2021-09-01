Previous
1st day of spring by leggzy
1st day of spring

So I thought I'd share a pic from my garden - I think its an African daisy, and they are flowering lovely at the moment. My gardens are what I'd describe as bush gardens....there's no formality with them & they are mostly planted with things I have grown from cuttings, usually from my mum. We live on 1 acre, so there's quite a few gardens, and hence growing things from cuttings otherwise it would cost me a small fortune, but I also need to grow things that are frost & drought tolerant. I had just watered the garden before this shot, so it's tank water droplets, not rain drops 😁
leggzy

I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
moni kozi ace
A most beautiful shot! So lovely and calming.
