Previous
Next
Bank of New South Wales by leggzy
Photo 977

Bank of New South Wales

Another old bank building in The Rock township.
The information sign for this one was a little confusing, but the gist of what I could figure out was that the 1st Bank of New South Wales was opened on this site in 1909 in a tin shed 😳 The new building (which I'm assuming is this building) included office space & an attached bank managers residence (nothing mentioned of when the new building was built). The information sign has it now as private property with no public access - yet the sign on the door gives the hours it is open (office), and the signage at the side indicates its now The Nungar Trading Co.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Maybe all of the above! An eclectic find.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise