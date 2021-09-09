Bank of New South Wales

Another old bank building in The Rock township.

The information sign for this one was a little confusing, but the gist of what I could figure out was that the 1st Bank of New South Wales was opened on this site in 1909 in a tin shed 😳 The new building (which I'm assuming is this building) included office space & an attached bank managers residence (nothing mentioned of when the new building was built). The information sign has it now as private property with no public access - yet the sign on the door gives the hours it is open (office), and the signage at the side indicates its now The Nungar Trading Co.