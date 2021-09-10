Sign up
Photo 978
St Peter's Anglican Church
At The Rock.
I really like the setting of this little church
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
the rock
,
st peter's
Maggiemae
ace
What a beautiful brick church! I hope it is being used and not turned into a marketed sale as so often these are! Lovely scene altogether! fav
September 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute little church.
September 10th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
A super setting, right enough, and I love the brickwork.
September 10th, 2021
