A day of freedom by leggzy
Photo 979

A day of freedom

Today my LGA was released from lockdown - yay! - as we have had zero cases of covid to date. BUT for me the freedom will be short lived for now, as we HAVE to travel to Sydney tomorrow to pack up & move my MIL from her unit....so upon return home, we have to do 14 days self isolation. Hopefully my LGA will still have zero cases & still be free of lockdown at the end of the 14 days iso 🤞🤞🤞

I had a busy day today but did make the time to go for a short drive to check out some local canola crops that are looking pretty good 👌
11th September 2021

leggzy

