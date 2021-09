From my day of freedom the other day, before having to go to Sydney. Home now & self isolating for 2 weeks.I really wish I could get a higher vantage spot so that more of the old house in the background can be seen, but besides trespassing (my days of jumping over paddock fences to sneak a shot are over 😂), this is the best I could get.I have taken shots of this old house before, and one from a different angle can be seen here - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2016-02-14