Sophia by leggzy
Sophia

Found inside the Uniting church at the tiny village of Goorambat in Victoria.

‘Sophia’ came into being in 2017 when the Uniting church community in Goorambat were approached to host a mural inside the church itself as part of the Wall to Wall festival. The mural had to be relevant to the culture and ethos of the church community and of a quality that would enhance the church precinct. ‘Sophia’ was painted by well known street artist ‘Adnate’.

After some concept images were discussed with Adnate it was suggested, inspirationally, that the subject might depict ‘Sophia’ the female aspect of the Holy Spirit. This traditions draws on the spirit of God as it manifested in the Old Testament times and the post Pentecostal period.

A beaitiful piece of art.
Susan Wakely ace
Unusual wall art for a church but interesting narrative.
May 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That sure is a beautiful piece of art, interesting to see it in a church
May 17th, 2022  
