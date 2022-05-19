Previous
Goorambat Silo Art
Goorambat Silo Art

Completed in 2018 by artist Jimmy DVate and features a team of beautiful Clydesdales, which were the backbone for the Goorambat farming community.

There was more artwork on the opposite side of the silos that I will share in a future post.
leggzy

