Photo 1032
Goorambat silo art - Take 2
A closer look at yesterday's shot of the Goorambat silo art
20th May 2022
20th May 22
3
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
2nd May 2022 1:17pm
Tags
clydesdales
,
silo art
,
goorambat
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Clever artist. It looks amazing.
May 20th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa!!!!! That's awesome art
May 20th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous!
May 20th, 2022
