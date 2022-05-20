Previous
Goorambat silo art - Take 2 by leggzy
Photo 1032

Goorambat silo art - Take 2

A closer look at yesterday's shot of the Goorambat silo art
20th May 2022 20th May 22

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Clever artist. It looks amazing.
May 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa!!!!! That's awesome art
May 20th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous!
May 20th, 2022  
