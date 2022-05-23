Previous
Fry's Hut by leggzy
Fry's Hut

In the Howqua Hills area at the base of the Victorian High Country. We recently spent a couple of weeks in Victoria, exploring this wonderful area.

A bit of info on the hut:
Master Bushman, Fred Fry, built his riverside high country home in the late 1930s.
Using split timber and his own personal style of workmanship he erected many huts in the region including Jamieson Hut, Ritchie’s Hut, Gardiner’s Hut and Noonan’s. Fred lived a solitary existence for many years in the Howqua Hills area, prospecting and packing supplies for government agencies and fishermen.
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Favourite!
May 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene and thanks for the information.
May 23rd, 2022  
