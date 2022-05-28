The other side of Goorambat silo art

This side of the silos, artist Jimmy DVarte who is passionate about conservation & is particularly keen to highlite the plight of endangered species, has featured Milli, the Australian Barking Owl on the larger of the silos. In Victoria, Barking Owls have an estimated population of fewer than 50 breeding pairs in the wild and are listed as endangered.
Iron bark tree hollows play an important role for both the Barking Owl & its prey, which includes gliders, possums, rosellas & bats. This is depicted on the smaller silo where Jimmy has portrayed the Barking Owls habitat as well as the importance of agriculture in the district.