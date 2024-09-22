Previous
Bearded Dragon by leggzy
Photo 1091

Bearded Dragon

In a Nandina bush & spotted while mowing yesterday - it just about scared the life out of me! haha. He stayed there for quite some time & didn't move - they must think if they don't move you won't see them!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
mike ace
great shot - almost posing for the camera
September 22nd, 2024  
