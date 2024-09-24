The 2 water towers

My last shot of the artwork on the 2 water towers. The first tank is showing some gorgeous native flowers, and you can just see the B&W scene from the POW camp that I shared a shot of previously. The 2nd tank is also showing a shot that I shared previously, along with the gorgeous old scar tree.



As I mentioned before, they're not the easiest to photograph due to the fence, and the size of the holes that were added as an afterthought, for taking photos (perhaps they think everyone only uses their phones for photos?!) - anyway, rant over...lol