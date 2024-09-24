Previous
My last shot of the artwork on the 2 water towers. The first tank is showing some gorgeous native flowers, and you can just see the B&W scene from the POW camp that I shared a shot of previously. The 2nd tank is also showing a shot that I shared previously, along with the gorgeous old scar tree.

As I mentioned before, they're not the easiest to photograph due to the fence, and the size of the holes that were added as an afterthought, for taking photos (perhaps they think everyone only uses their phones for photos?!) - anyway, rant over...lol
leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Issi Bannerman ace
These are both splendid.
September 24th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful mural. Your capture of these two silos is great.
September 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
The silos are really fascinating. And I agree about how hard they are to photograph
September 24th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Wonderful composition and artwork
September 24th, 2024  
