Yadoo Mia by leggzy
Photo 1095

Yadoo Mia

This was just to the side of my canola shot the other day - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-09-23

Yadoo Mia is the property name, and the 2 wheeled structure is meant to be a bike, a chopper of some kind by the look of it, which is rather interesting.
26th September 2024

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...




Issi Bannerman ace
That's a great find, and a super name for the property.
September 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous outback scene. That bike looks interesting
September 26th, 2024  
