Previous
Photo 1095
Yadoo Mia
This was just to the side of my canola shot the other day -
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-09-23
Yadoo Mia is the property name, and the 2 wheeled structure is meant to be a bike, a chopper of some kind by the look of it, which is rather interesting.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
2
1
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1095
photos
70
followers
57
following
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th September 2024 11:25am
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's a great find, and a super name for the property.
September 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous outback scene. That bike looks interesting
September 26th, 2024
