Previous
Seen better days... by leggzy
Photo 1096

Seen better days...

But structurally it seems to be ok - time will tell, I guess!
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise