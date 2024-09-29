Previous
Photo 1098

Bike on a fence

I was recently back in the area of where I took the shot of the choppered looking bike thing at the property Yadoo Mia - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-09-26 , and I came across this bike on a fence...which had me intrigued. So a bit of research has discovered that apparently all these green bikes are around the area in support of a proposed rail trail...but from what I have gathered, it has been ongoing for quite a few years & hasn't really gone anywhere as there is no rail trail in the area....but all these bikes remain. Perhaps one day it will come to fruition....
29th September 2024

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Photo Details

Diana ace
another wonderful find and capture, interesting narrative too.
September 29th, 2024  
