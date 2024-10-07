Previous
Windfarm amongst a canola crop by leggzy
Windfarm amongst a canola crop

We have had a weekend away for the October long weekend, and have had a wonderful time having walks & drives around areas we have been to many times, but this time we mostly stuck to back roads & tiny little villages etc......I wasn't expecting to find any canola as most of the canola around my area is now at the end stage of flowering, but to find some wind turbines in amongst a canola crop was a real bonus! Unfortunately due to the heavy cloud cover, the turbines are getting a little lost, but still was such a pleasant surprise to find this amazing spot!
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Canola just brightens everything up! Sunshine coming from Mother Earth.
October 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 7th, 2024  
