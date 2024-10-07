Windfarm amongst a canola crop

We have had a weekend away for the October long weekend, and have had a wonderful time having walks & drives around areas we have been to many times, but this time we mostly stuck to back roads & tiny little villages etc......I wasn't expecting to find any canola as most of the canola around my area is now at the end stage of flowering, but to find some wind turbines in amongst a canola crop was a real bonus! Unfortunately due to the heavy cloud cover, the turbines are getting a little lost, but still was such a pleasant surprise to find this amazing spot!