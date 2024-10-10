Crookwell railway station

This is the railway station depicted on the Crookwell mural shot from yesterday. Sadly trains no longer operate & the station is more of a small museum nowadays.



A bit of information I found about the train station…



The Crookwell railway station is an historic gem. The railway yards were first opened in 1902 with the line used to transport stock and goods which included potatoes, iron ore and superphosphates, as well as people.



The facilities are still present today including a 100-foot platform, wooden station building, stock siding with yards, goods shed, 60-foot turntable and ash pit.



Passenger services ceased in 1979, with freight terminating shortly after. The line remained open for tours between 1983 and 1985, with 1985 being the last year a train operated on the line.

