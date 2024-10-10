Previous
Crookwell railway station by leggzy
Photo 1109

Crookwell railway station

This is the railway station depicted on the Crookwell mural shot from yesterday. Sadly trains no longer operate & the station is more of a small museum nowadays.

A bit of information I found about the train station…

The Crookwell railway station is an historic gem. The railway yards were first opened in 1902 with the line used to transport stock and goods which included potatoes, iron ore and superphosphates, as well as people.

The facilities are still present today including a 100-foot platform, wooden station building, stock siding with yards, goods shed, 60-foot turntable and ash pit.

Passenger services ceased in 1979, with freight terminating shortly after. The line remained open for tours between 1983 and 1985, with 1985 being the last year a train operated on the line.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with that gorgeous sky.

Many of the train services we had here, especially in the countryside are dysfunctional. That being due to vandalism and people building their shacks on the lines. Hard to believe but true.
October 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I love the old railway stations
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
