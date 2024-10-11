Sign up
Previous
Photo 1110
Windmills on the hill
With a bit of golden canola in the foreground.
Taken from the same spot as my other canola/windfarm shot from last weekend.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
2
1
365
Canon EOS 550D
6th October 2024 1:50pm
Kathy A
ace
Nice close up of the canola.
October 11th, 2024
