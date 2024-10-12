Previous
Lindner sock shop & factory by leggzy
Photo 1111

Lindner sock shop & factory

Located in Crookwell, it is a tiny little factory & shop front, but they make a lot of socks!

They are family sock makers since 1730!
The family is originally from Germany where they started their sock making journey, and came to Australia in 1988 and started up a small factory in Goulburn NSW, before moving not too far to the current premises in Crookwell in 1997.

Although we didn't get to see the socks being knitted or the machines running, we were allowed into the factory area & it was explained how the socks were made, which was really quite interesting. We have purchased ourselves a couple of pairs of their wonderful merino wool socks :-)
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous collage and interesting story. I have seldom seen so many colourful socks together. At least you will have warm feet next winter ;-)
October 12th, 2024  
