Lindner sock shop & factory

Located in Crookwell, it is a tiny little factory & shop front, but they make a lot of socks!



They are family sock makers since 1730!

The family is originally from Germany where they started their sock making journey, and came to Australia in 1988 and started up a small factory in Goulburn NSW, before moving not too far to the current premises in Crookwell in 1997.



Although we didn't get to see the socks being knitted or the machines running, we were allowed into the factory area & it was explained how the socks were made, which was really quite interesting. We have purchased ourselves a couple of pairs of their wonderful merino wool socks :-)