c.1880

This old stone building is in the small rural town of Taralga.



It was built c1880 by Thomas Moloney - the bottom storey was used for his storekeeping & bakery business, and the top part as his residence. It later became Miss Croke’s tearooms & was eventually converted to a butchers shop, but today it is a private residence….that looks to be in need of a few repairs/reno’s.