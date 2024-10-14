Sign up
Photo 1113
Old vintage window
On the old stone cottage from yesterdays shot.
I really liked the little planter box with the red geraniums & also the reflections of the tree.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th October 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a beautiful window. Geraniums are always good in planter boxes arent they
October 14th, 2024
