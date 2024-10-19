Previous
Inside Cordingley Cottage by leggzy
Inside Cordingley Cottage

It only consisted of 4 small rooms, and was a tad dark inside due to only one small window in each room. It is lovingly decorated with all sorts of bits & bobs from that period. Life would not have been easy back then....
leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
A wonderful collage with such lovely shots. The rooms sure are tiny and a tad overcrowded but so very interesting to see.
October 19th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Nice collage, so much to look at
October 19th, 2024  
