Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1118
Inside Cordingley Cottage
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-10-16
It only consisted of 4 small rooms, and was a tad dark inside due to only one small window in each room. It is lovingly decorated with all sorts of bits & bobs from that period. Life would not have been easy back then....
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1118
photos
77
followers
71
following
306% complete
View this month »
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th October 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage with such lovely shots. The rooms sure are tiny and a tad overcrowded but so very interesting to see.
October 19th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Nice collage, so much to look at
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close