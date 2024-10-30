Previous
Oil painting effect by leggzy
Photo 1129

Oil painting effect

Playing around with one of my windfarm shots, just for something different. Not sure if I like it or not....
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

leggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful landscape and processing.
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise