Photo 1129
Oil painting effect
Playing around with one of my windfarm shots, just for something different. Not sure if I like it or not....
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
Beautiful landscape and processing.
October 30th, 2024
